Russian Air Defense Thwarts Massive Ukrainian Drone Offensive
Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 71 Ukrainian drones targeting six regions overnight, with the majority downed in Kursk. Shuya, attacked for a second consecutive night, hosts a missile brigade linked to a recent strike on Sumy. Videos circulated online reportedly show damage at the base.
Russia's Defence Ministry announced that air defence systems successfully intercepted 71 Ukrainian drones across six regions overnight. The majority of the drones, 49, were neutralized in Kursk region, while others were intercepted in Oryol, Ryazan, Bryansk, Vladimir, and Tula regions.
Authorities in Ivanovo region, located east of Moscow, reported that Ukrainian drones targeted the town of Shuya but caused no casualties or damage. Shuya, situated 1,150 km from the Ukrainian border, is significant for hosting a Russian missile brigade implicated in a deadly strike on Sumy.
Russian Telegram channels circulated videos allegedly showing the missile base being struck. Although one video purported to show a fire on site, Reuters could not independently verify the footage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
