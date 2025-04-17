Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Controversial Cow Deaths at Tirumala Temple

YSR Congress party leaders staged a protest accusing the TDP-led government of mismanagement at the Tirumala Temple's cowshed. Denied access to inspect, they alleged negligence that led to cow deaths. YSRCP leaders demanded accountability from authorities for poor animal care and conditions within the sacred premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:35 IST
Protest Erupts Over Controversial Cow Deaths at Tirumala Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress party leaders staged a protest on Thursday after being denied entry into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Gaushala, following allegations of cow deaths due to neglect.

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, alongside Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy, protested on Tirumala's roads after police blocked their visit.

The YSRCP accused the Telugu Desam Party government of using law enforcement to suppress evidence of mismanagement within the temple trust's cowshed, challenging authorities to prove maintenance standards by allowing an inspection.

TDP leaders had previously invited Karunakar Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to examine the Gaushala and confirm the conditions firsthand.

YSRCP leaders claimed their unlawful stoppage as 'cowardly,' with Gurumoorthy condemning the police action as 'disgraceful,' viewing it as an indirect admission of inconsistencies and animal welfare failures within the facility.

Bhumana claimed that over 100 cows died within the past three months due to poor maintenance, urging an independent probe into the temple trust's animal care practices.

Further allegations by YSRCP leader RK Roja included issues regarding liquor, marijuana, and inappropriate behavior in Tirumala, highlighting concerns on the impact on the temple's sanctity.

The party called for strict actions against TTD officials, demanding accountability for the deaths and degrading conditions within the temple's sacred premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025