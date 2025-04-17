Protest Erupts Over Controversial Cow Deaths at Tirumala Temple

YSR Congress party leaders staged a protest on Thursday after being denied entry into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Gaushala, following allegations of cow deaths due to neglect.

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, alongside Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy, protested on Tirumala's roads after police blocked their visit.

The YSRCP accused the Telugu Desam Party government of using law enforcement to suppress evidence of mismanagement within the temple trust's cowshed, challenging authorities to prove maintenance standards by allowing an inspection.

TDP leaders had previously invited Karunakar Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to examine the Gaushala and confirm the conditions firsthand.

YSRCP leaders claimed their unlawful stoppage as 'cowardly,' with Gurumoorthy condemning the police action as 'disgraceful,' viewing it as an indirect admission of inconsistencies and animal welfare failures within the facility.

Bhumana claimed that over 100 cows died within the past three months due to poor maintenance, urging an independent probe into the temple trust's animal care practices.

Further allegations by YSRCP leader RK Roja included issues regarding liquor, marijuana, and inappropriate behavior in Tirumala, highlighting concerns on the impact on the temple's sanctity.

The party called for strict actions against TTD officials, demanding accountability for the deaths and degrading conditions within the temple's sacred premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)