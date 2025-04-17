Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Massive Drone Assault
The Ukrainian air force reported intercepting a large-scale attack involving five missiles and 75 drones, launched by Russia overnight. The air force successfully shot down 25 drones, with 30 more missing their targets due to electronic countermeasures. Details on other drones and missiles remain unspecified.
The Ukrainian air force has successfully thwarted a significant overnight attack, reportedly initiated by Russia. The assault involved five missiles and 75 drones, the air force announced on Thursday.
According to the air force, 25 drones were effectively shot down, while another 30 were unable to reach their intended targets, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures implemented by Ukraine.
Interestingly, the statement did not provide details about the remaining 20 drones or the missiles, leaving questions unanswered about the full extent of the attack's impact.
