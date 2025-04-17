Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Massive Drone Assault

The Ukrainian air force has successfully thwarted a significant overnight attack, reportedly initiated by Russia. The assault involved five missiles and 75 drones, the air force announced on Thursday.

According to the air force, 25 drones were effectively shot down, while another 30 were unable to reach their intended targets, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures implemented by Ukraine.

Interestingly, the statement did not provide details about the remaining 20 drones or the missiles, leaving questions unanswered about the full extent of the attack's impact.

