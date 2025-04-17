Governor Bose to Address Murshidabad Unrest

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is set to visit Murshidabad district following recent violent clashes between two groups, according to Raj Bhawan officials.

Bose's visit aims to meet the affected individuals, evaluate the on-ground circumstances, and consult with district and police officials to understand the situation better.

The violent unrest last week claimed three lives, left several injured, and resulted in extensive property damage, prompting the deployment of police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), and central forces to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)