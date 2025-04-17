Corruption Crackdown: Russian General Jailed

In a significant move against corruption within the Russian military, Vadim Shamarin, the former deputy head of the army's general staff, received a seven-year prison sentence for taking bribes, as reported by Interfax.

Shamarin, who held the rank of lieutenant-general, is among several top officials targeted in a crackdown on corruption-related offences over the past year.

This case highlights the broader struggle against ingrained corruption within the ranks of the Russian military, posing challenges to governance and military integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)