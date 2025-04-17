Left Menu

Impactful Airstrikes Weaken Al Shabaab Stronghold

Recent joint Somali-U.S. airstrikes killed 12 al Shabaab militants and destroyed a weapons-carrying ship, following the group's attack on Adan Yabal. Despite advances by the Islamists, Somali forces continue efforts to regain control. Conflicting reports on the town's control persist amid increased military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:13 IST
In a significant military move, joint airstrikes by Somali and U.S. forces have reportedly resulted in the deaths of 12 al Shabaab militants and the destruction of a weapons shipment intended for the al Qaeda-linked group. This operation comes in response to al Shabaab's recent advances, including an assault on the strategic town of Adan Yabal.

This strategic aerial assault follows al Shabaab's attack on the town, situated 245 kilometers north of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, which has served as a launch point for further insurgency operations. Since 2007, al Shabaab has pursued an insurgency to establish governance under its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

While Somali government forces claim significant victories, including the recapture of villages near Mogadishu, there are conflicting reports about control over key territories like Adan Yabal. Officials are deploying additional forces, including police and prison guards, to support ongoing military operations.

