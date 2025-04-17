Coal Import Monitoring System Revamped with Flat Fee to Boost Transparency

In a pivotal step towards strengthening transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in coal imports, the Ministry of Coal has launched a streamlined and upgraded Coal Import Monitoring System (CIMS). This strategic reform is part of the Government of India’s broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and is aimed at enabling informed decision-making to facilitate the substitution of coal imports with domestic coal resources.

Digital Leap Towards Data-Driven Coal Import Oversight

CIMS has been developed as a comprehensive digital platform that enables the real-time monitoring of coal imports entering the country. It is designed to capture essential details regarding the type, quantity, and origin of coal consignments, helping stakeholders—from government agencies to policy analysts—access accurate, timely data for informed policymaking and sectoral planning.

Under the CIMS mandate, coal importers are now required to register their import consignment details prior to or upon the arrival of shipments at Indian ports. This ensures enhanced visibility into coal import trends, facilitates compliance monitoring, and supports the government’s effort to reduce import dependency.

Rationalized Fee Structure to Promote Ease of Doing Business

In a notable move to further streamline business operations and reduce cost burdens on importers, the Ministry of Coal has revised the CIMS registration fee to a flat rate of ₹500 (Rupees Five Hundred only) per consignment. This new structure takes effect from April 15, 2025, and replaces the earlier tiered fee model that ranged from ₹500 to ₹1,00,000 per consignment depending on the import volume and value.

This rationalization aligns the CIMS framework with other import monitoring systems operated by the Government of India, such as:

Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS)

Non-Ferrous Import Monitoring System (NFIMS)

Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS)

All these systems employ a uniform flat fee model, which not only promotes regulatory harmony across sectors but also reflects the government’s commitment to minimizing bureaucratic hurdles for businesses.

Simplified Compliance Process for Importers

As part of the new CIMS process, importers must obtain an Automatic Registration Number by submitting consignment details on the CIMS portal. This number is mandatory and must be quoted in the Bill of Entry during the customs clearance process at Indian ports. The requirement ensures seamless integration between import data and customs operations, enhancing cross-departmental coordination.

The registration process is fully digital, allowing importers to manage compliance requirements from anywhere, without the need for physical paperwork or visits to government offices. This ease of access is expected to significantly benefit small and medium enterprises engaged in coal trade.

Government’s Commitment to Sustainable Growth and Industrial Needs

The revamped CIMS initiative underlines the Ministry of Coal’s unwavering commitment to promoting transparency, trade facilitation, and streamlined regulation. By offering robust data analytics on import trends and volumes, the system will help decision-makers evaluate substitution strategies and plan domestic coal production to meet growing industrial and energy demands.

Moreover, the integration of CIMS with broader national policy goals demonstrates the government's focus on digitization, efficiency, and self-reliance in critical sectors like energy and infrastructure.

In Summary:

CIMS is a digital platform to monitor coal imports in real-time.

Registration is mandatory for all coal consignments entering India.

A flat registration fee of ₹500 per consignment is now in effect from April 15, 2025.

The system is aligned with other import monitoring platforms for uniformity.

Importers must quote the Automatic Registration Number in the Bill of Entry.

The initiative is a step toward reducing coal import dependency and supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat.

With these reforms, the Ministry of Coal not only aims to modernize the import monitoring ecosystem but also pave the way for more transparent and responsive governance in India's vital coal sector.