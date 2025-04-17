Suspicious Activity Sparks Detainment and Release in Samba
In Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces detained Mohammad Farooq for suspicious behavior. After reports of receiving calls from abroad, he was investigated and eventually released by magistrate's orders. He was reunited with his family as further investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district detained a man for 'suspiciously' roaming on Wednesday evening, according to officials.
Identified as Mohammad Farooq from Salunian village in Poonch district, he was apprehended near Nandini Hills on the National Highway.
Authorities reported receiving information about 'suspected' calls from outside the country, prompting a case against him. Following an inquiry, a magistrate ordered Farooq's release, and investigations are ongoing as he was handed over to his relatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NHAI Achieves Milestones in National Highway Infrastructure Development (2024-25)
Uttar Pradesh Leads with Record Toll Revenue on National Highways
Union Minister Urges Telangana CM to Expedite Land Acquisition for National Highway Projects
Boosting Connectivity: Rs 5,800 Crore National Highway Projects Unveiled in Madhya Pradesh