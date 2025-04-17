Suspicious Activity Sparks Detainment and Release in Samba

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district detained a man for 'suspiciously' roaming on Wednesday evening, according to officials.

Identified as Mohammad Farooq from Salunian village in Poonch district, he was apprehended near Nandini Hills on the National Highway.

Authorities reported receiving information about 'suspected' calls from outside the country, prompting a case against him. Following an inquiry, a magistrate ordered Farooq's release, and investigations are ongoing as he was handed over to his relatives.

