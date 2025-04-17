Left Menu

Crackdown on Infiltration at Assam-Bangladesh Border

Assam's Sribhumi district witnessed the arrest and deportation of five infiltrators from Bangladesh. This is part of the Assam government's ongoing efforts to control illegal entry, with over 330 push-backs in the last seven months. Increased border vigilance remains a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:51 IST
Crackdown on Infiltration at Assam-Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five individuals from Bangladesh were apprehended and subsequently deported from Assam's Sribhumi district on Thursday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the action, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration.

Sarma stated on X that the crackdown on illegal entries continues, praising the local police for their role in intercepting and pushing back the infiltrators early in the morning.

With over 330 infiltrators sent back in the past seven months, both the BSF and Assam Police have ramped up their vigilance along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border to maintain control and ensure Assam remains free from illegal crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025