Crackdown on Infiltration at Assam-Bangladesh Border
Assam's Sribhumi district witnessed the arrest and deportation of five infiltrators from Bangladesh. This is part of the Assam government's ongoing efforts to control illegal entry, with over 330 push-backs in the last seven months. Increased border vigilance remains a priority.
- Country:
- India
Five individuals from Bangladesh were apprehended and subsequently deported from Assam's Sribhumi district on Thursday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the action, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration.
Sarma stated on X that the crackdown on illegal entries continues, praising the local police for their role in intercepting and pushing back the infiltrators early in the morning.
With over 330 infiltrators sent back in the past seven months, both the BSF and Assam Police have ramped up their vigilance along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border to maintain control and ensure Assam remains free from illegal crossings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav Transferred to BSF: A Strategic Move
Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav Transferred to BSF
Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Key Development Projects in Jorhat
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Border Security Relaxation for Energy Park
BSF and Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Smuggling in Tarn Taran