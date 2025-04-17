Crackdown on Infiltration at Assam-Bangladesh Border

Five individuals from Bangladesh were apprehended and subsequently deported from Assam's Sribhumi district on Thursday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the action, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration.

Sarma stated on X that the crackdown on illegal entries continues, praising the local police for their role in intercepting and pushing back the infiltrators early in the morning.

With over 330 infiltrators sent back in the past seven months, both the BSF and Assam Police have ramped up their vigilance along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border to maintain control and ensure Assam remains free from illegal crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)