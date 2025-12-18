Left Menu

High Court Orders Reinstatement of Discharged HIV-Positive BSF Constable

The Delhi High Court has mandated the reinstatement of a BSF constable discharged for being HIV positive, highlighting the discriminatory nature of the discharge under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The court emphasized the need for accommodating the constable in an equivalent post suitable to his condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of a BSF constable, ordered reinstate after his discharge due to an HIV positive status.

A justices' bench condemned the discriminatory dismissal, underlining that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 prohibits such exclusion.

The court pressed for reasonable accommodation options like equivalent positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

