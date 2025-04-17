Chaos in Kampada: Night of Bomb Terror

Seven people, including three women, sustained injuries following a shocking bomb attack in Odisha's Bhadrak district late Wednesday night. Police confirmed that the assault occurred in Kampada village when two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle hurled crude explosives at a group sitting roadside.

Initially, the injured were rushed to the Tihidi Community Health Centre for immediate care before being transferred to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment. The victims were identified as Bharati Das (50), Rashmita Das (32), Mama Das (18), Balaram Malik (80), Ramesh Malik (42), Mukti Kanta Das (48), and Subash Das (35).

Tihidi police station's inspector-in-charge, Satyabrata Grahacharya, reported that the situation is now under control with adequate police personnel deployed to prevent any potential unrest. Investigations are underway to determine the attackers' motives, Grahacharya added.

(With inputs from agencies.)