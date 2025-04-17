Haryana Leads in Gig Worker Registration with e-Shram Portal
The Haryana government has initiated a statewide registration drive for gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal, developed by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. This platform offers identity and access to various social security schemes. Over 54 lakh workers have registered, receiving benefits like insurance and pension.
In a significant move towards formalizing gig economy and platform workers, the Haryana government launched a comprehensive registration drive using the e-Shram portal. The initiative aims to provide a formal identity and social security access for employees in the unorganised sector.
The Labor Department, responsible for this effort, carried out a campaign from April 7-17, facilitating over 54 lakh registrations. The department conducted camps across districts, offering on-the-spot Aadhaar authentication to streamline the process.
The successful campaign involved diverse outreach strategies, including media engagement and collaborations with local bodies. Registered workers are now eligible for several benefits, including life insurance and pension schemes, highlighting the state's commitment to worker welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
