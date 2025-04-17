Left Menu

Haryana Leads in Gig Worker Registration with e-Shram Portal

The Haryana government has initiated a statewide registration drive for gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal, developed by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. This platform offers identity and access to various social security schemes. Over 54 lakh workers have registered, receiving benefits like insurance and pension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:17 IST
Haryana Leads in Gig Worker Registration with e-Shram Portal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards formalizing gig economy and platform workers, the Haryana government launched a comprehensive registration drive using the e-Shram portal. The initiative aims to provide a formal identity and social security access for employees in the unorganised sector.

The Labor Department, responsible for this effort, carried out a campaign from April 7-17, facilitating over 54 lakh registrations. The department conducted camps across districts, offering on-the-spot Aadhaar authentication to streamline the process.

The successful campaign involved diverse outreach strategies, including media engagement and collaborations with local bodies. Registered workers are now eligible for several benefits, including life insurance and pension schemes, highlighting the state's commitment to worker welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025