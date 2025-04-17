Left Menu

Russia Decries Japan's Military Drills Near Border

Russia's Foreign Ministry has labeled Japan's planned military drills near the Russian border as a provocation and a national security threat. In response, Russia has lodged a formal protest with Japan's ambassador to Moscow and reserves the right to take countermeasures for its security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:54 IST
Russia Decries Japan's Military Drills Near Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, Russia's Foreign Ministry has voiced strong objections to Japan's plans for military exercises near its border, describing them as a significant provocation and potential threat to national security.

Following this announcement, the Russian government has lodged a formal complaint with the Japanese ambassador stationed in Moscow. The Foreign Ministry has underscored its concerns in a statement, offering a stern warning regarding its security.

The Russian authorities declared that they would not hesitate to implement any necessary countermeasures to safeguard their national integrity should these exercises proceed as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025