Russia Decries Japan's Military Drills Near Border

In a recent development, Russia's Foreign Ministry has voiced strong objections to Japan's plans for military exercises near its border, describing them as a significant provocation and potential threat to national security.

Following this announcement, the Russian government has lodged a formal complaint with the Japanese ambassador stationed in Moscow. The Foreign Ministry has underscored its concerns in a statement, offering a stern warning regarding its security.

The Russian authorities declared that they would not hesitate to implement any necessary countermeasures to safeguard their national integrity should these exercises proceed as planned.

