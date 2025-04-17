Dawoodi Bohras Laud Modi's Waqf Act Revisions

In a recent meeting, a delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra community expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which aligns with their long-standing demands.

Accompanied by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the community highlighted their faith in Modi's inclusive vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Noted lawyer Harish Salve represented them before the Joint Committee of Parliament, which scrutinized the bill.

Despite criticism from opposition parties, the amendments were enacted post parliamentary approval. However, the Supreme Court is currently reviewing its constitutionality, as government officials argue its importance for better management of Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)