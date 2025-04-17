Nepal’s Transitional Justice: No Amnesty for Conflict Crimes
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli reaffirmed that those responsible for crimes during Nepal's Maoist insurgency will not receive amnesty. He stressed the urgency of completing the transitional justice process to ensure victims receive justice. Oli committed to the efficient operation of transitional justice commissions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:17 IST
Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, declared that individuals guilty of severe crimes during the Maoist insurgency will not be pardoned, urging the need for a rapid transitional justice process.
Speaking at the National Ex-Army and Police Organisation's National Convention, Oli emphasized the role of transitional justice bodies to address and resolve conflict-era injustices.
Despite delays, Oli insisted on the urgency of forming and activating these commissions, highlighting Nepal's commitment to democracy post-conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
