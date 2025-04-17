Nepal’s Transitional Justice: No Amnesty for Conflict Crimes

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, declared that individuals guilty of severe crimes during the Maoist insurgency will not be pardoned, urging the need for a rapid transitional justice process.

Speaking at the National Ex-Army and Police Organisation's National Convention, Oli emphasized the role of transitional justice bodies to address and resolve conflict-era injustices.

Despite delays, Oli insisted on the urgency of forming and activating these commissions, highlighting Nepal's commitment to democracy post-conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)