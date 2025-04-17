Sanskrit: Beacon of India's Knowledge Legacy, Says Om Birla at University Convocation

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today hailed Sanskrit as a living embodiment of India’s ancient wisdom and scientific prowess, calling upon the younger generation to embrace its transformative potential. Speaking at the grand seventh convocation ceremony of the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University (JRRSU), held at the Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur, Shri Birla described Sanskrit not merely as a classical language, but as a timeless medium of philosophical depth and scientific inquiry.

Highlighting Sanskrit’s enduring relevance in the 21st century, Shri Birla emphasized its foundational role in India's knowledge traditions, encompassing diverse fields like yoga, Ayurveda, astronomy, mathematics, and metaphysics. “As the world rediscovers India’s civilizational depth through Yoga, Ayurveda, and Vedanta, it becomes our sacred duty to awaken the younger generation to the profound treasures enshrined in Sanskrit,” he said.

The event, which drew scholars, dignitaries, and students from across the state, resonated with the theme of cultural resurgence and intellectual revival. Shri Birla lauded the University’s visionary initiatives in preserving and promoting Sanskrit through modern pedagogical approaches. He praised efforts such as the scientific teaching of Yoga, digitization of ancient manuscripts, and the incorporation of online learning platforms that have enabled global accessibility to Sanskrit knowledge systems.

“In an era when premier global universities are investing in Sanskrit research, we must integrate this ancient language into the currents of modern innovation and technological progress,” he asserted. Urging students to become "torchbearers of Sanskrit’s eternal glory," he encouraged them to carry forward the luminous legacy of Indian scholarship and share it with the world.

Tracing the noble genesis of the University, Shri Birla paid tribute to Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, under whose leadership and the divine inspiration of Param Pujya Narayandas Ji Maharaj, the institution came into being. The university, he noted, stands today as a beacon of traditional knowledge and progressive education.

The convocation ceremony was marked by academic honors and spiritual recognition. Shri Birla awarded degrees and Gold Medals to meritorious graduates and scholars. The revered spiritual leader Swami Avdheshanand Giri was conferred the prestigious title of Vidya Vachaspati in recognition of his contributions to spiritual and Vedic literature.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests including Rajasthan Governor Shri Haribhau Bagade and the state’s Minister for Education and Panchayati Raj, Shri Madan Dilawar. Both dignitaries echoed the sentiment that Sanskrit must be actively nurtured as a pillar of India’s identity and a vital part of its future.

Shri Birla concluded his address with a stirring call to action: “Let Sanskrit not remain confined to texts and rituals. Let it become a dynamic force that shapes the minds and morals of tomorrow’s world. The flame of India’s timeless wisdom must be carried forward by you, our young scholars.”

The seventh convocation of JRRSU thus stood as a remarkable celebration of India's spiritual and intellectual legacy, blending age-old traditions with a forward-looking vision for Sanskrit's global renaissance.