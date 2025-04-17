Left Menu

Supreme Court's Intervention Sparks Hope for Waqf Board Justice

YSRCP leader MA Hafeez Khan praised the Supreme Court's interim orders on the Waqf Board (Amendment) Act, stating it as a win for justice. The Court questioned the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Boards and halted de-notification of lands, a move Khan lauded as support for Muslim community rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, YSRCP leader MA Hafeez Khan hailed the Supreme Court's interim orders regarding the Waqf Board (Amendment) Act, calling it a 'win for justice'. Khan vowed his party's unwavering support for the Muslim community, emphasizing that the court's observations were an affirmation of their stance.

The Supreme Court highlighted the potentially unconstitutional inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Boards and ordered a status quo on the de-notification of Waqf lands. This decision comes amidst a series of petitions challenging the amendment, which critics argue undermines minority rights under Article 26 of the Constitution.

Khan criticized political leaders like Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly aligning with agendas that compromise the interests of Muslims for political gains. He urged these leaders to uphold secular values and called on the NDA coalition to prioritize minority rights over political expediencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

