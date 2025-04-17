Left Menu

Bribe Scandal Uncovered in Punjab's Dope Test Reports

Two employees at Kapurthala district's civil hospital have been arrested for issuing fake negative dope test reports for bribes. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau acted on a complaint to capture the offenders. Investigations revealed a routine process of accepting bribes to manipulate test results.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant expose, two employees at Kapurthala district's civil hospital have been detained by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for providing false negative dope test reports in exchange for bribes. These tests are crucial for obtaining arms licenses in Punjab.

The arrests were made following a complaint filed on the chief minister's anti-corruption helpline, leading to the capture of a ward attendant, Manpreet Singh alias Sonu, and Bholu alias Ismail, a contractual computer operator. They were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Further investigations revealed that this was not an isolated incident, as the accused regularly accepted bribes to alter dope test outcomes. Legal action has been initiated against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

