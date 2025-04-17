Undercover Passport Racket Busted in Punjab

Authorities have halted a passport racket operating in Punjab, arresting two individuals who orchestrated the illegal travel of an Indian national using another person's passport.

The suspects, Neeraj Passi and Sunny, were apprehended in Amritsar following the deportation of Harpal Singh, who was allegedly guided by the duo for his travel to Hong Kong.

Harpal Singh had paid Rs 2 lakh to these agents, but upon being sent back from Hong Kong, inconsistencies in his travel records surfaced, leading to the crackdown. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover more actors in the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)