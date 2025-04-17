Left Menu

Undercover Passport Racket Busted in Punjab

Two agents were arrested in Punjab for facilitating the illegal travel of a man using a different individual’s passport. Harpal Singh, the man in question, paid Sunny and Neeraj to arrange his travel to Hong Kong. Singh was deported, arrested, and revealed the duo's involvement in the racket.

Authorities have halted a passport racket operating in Punjab, arresting two individuals who orchestrated the illegal travel of an Indian national using another person's passport.

The suspects, Neeraj Passi and Sunny, were apprehended in Amritsar following the deportation of Harpal Singh, who was allegedly guided by the duo for his travel to Hong Kong.

Harpal Singh had paid Rs 2 lakh to these agents, but upon being sent back from Hong Kong, inconsistencies in his travel records surfaced, leading to the crackdown. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover more actors in the conspiracy.

