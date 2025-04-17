Left Menu

Tragic End: Young Domestic Worker Found Dead in Delhi

A young girl employed as a domestic worker was found hanging in her employer's bathroom in Delhi's Vasant Kunj. Conflicting reports about her age suggest she may have been between 14 and 20 years old. Authorities currently suspect suicide and await post-mortem results. Inquest proceedings are underway.

Updated: 17-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:26 IST
Tragic End: Young Domestic Worker Found Dead in Delhi
A young domestic worker was discovered hanging from a shower pipe in the bathroom of her employer's home in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj, according to police reports on Thursday.

The girl's exact age remains unclear as conflicting statements from her parents and employers suggest she was between 14 and 20 years old. While police suspect it could be a case of suicide, they are awaiting post-mortem results to confirm this theory.

The girl, hailing from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, had been working at the residence for about six weeks. The incident came to light after the girl did not respond to the doorbell, causing concern among the household members, who eventually found her and informed the authorities.

