Tragedy in Alwar: Mysterious Death of Young Girl

A nine-year-old girl was discovered dead in suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan's Alwar district. The child's body was found with scratch marks in bushes, triggering investigations. Family members are embroiled in accusations, with the girl's father in custody pending further inquiry and a post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unsettling incident from Rajasthan's Alwar district, the body of a nine-year-old girl has been found under suspicious circumstances. The young student had ventured into the nearby forest to graze goats, but tragically never returned. The discovery has sent shockwaves through the community as details emerge.

According to police reports, scratches marked the child's neck and other parts of her body, deepening the mystery surrounding her death. While a forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, family allegations have added complexity to the case, with contradicting accusations from the victim's uncle and cousin.

The father of the child has been detained for questioning, though the mother was away at her parental home when the incident occurred. Authorities are awaiting the results of the post-mortem report to uncover the cause of death, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

