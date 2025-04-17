Left Menu

Arya Samaj Marriages: Court Upholds Validity Amidst Legal Challenge

The Allahabad High Court confirmed that marriages between Hindus in Arya Samaj temples are valid if conducted with Vedic rites. The ruling came during the dismissal of a petition by Maharaj Singh seeking to quash a dowry case, challenging the legitimacy of his Arya Samaj wedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:27 IST
The Allahabad High Court has affirmed the validity of marriages performed in Arya Samaj temples, provided they adhere to Vedic rites, stating the venue does not impact the ceremony's legitimacy.

This observation was noted during the dismissal of a petition by Maharaj Singh, who contested a dowry-related criminal case, questioning the authenticity of his marriage ceremonies.

Despite Singh's argument that the Arya Samaj wedding certificate lacked validity, the court emphasized that such marriages are anchored in traditional Vedic practices and customs, in line with the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955.

