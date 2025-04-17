Arya Samaj Marriages: Court Upholds Validity Amidst Legal Challenge

The Allahabad High Court has affirmed the validity of marriages performed in Arya Samaj temples, provided they adhere to Vedic rites, stating the venue does not impact the ceremony's legitimacy.

This observation was noted during the dismissal of a petition by Maharaj Singh, who contested a dowry-related criminal case, questioning the authenticity of his marriage ceremonies.

Despite Singh's argument that the Arya Samaj wedding certificate lacked validity, the court emphasized that such marriages are anchored in traditional Vedic practices and customs, in line with the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955.

(With inputs from agencies.)