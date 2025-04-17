European Powers Unite for Ukraine's Future in Paris Talks
U.S. officials and European leaders held successful talks in Paris regarding Ukraine's future, emphasizing European involvement. A senior advisor to President Macron highlighted the collaborative process with France, Britain, and Germany. Follow-up negotiations are scheduled for next week in London.
- France
In a significant diplomatic development, Paris hosted crucial talks between U.S. officials Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Europe's leading powers regarding Ukraine's future. The discussions, described as excellent, emphasized European involvement in the process.
A senior French official, advising President Emmanuel Macron, stated that the 'E3'—France, Britain, and Germany—are at the table with a European ambition to support Ukraine's future.
As a next step, top negotiators from these countries will convene in London next week, aiming to build on the successful outcomes of the Paris meeting.
