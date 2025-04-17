Major Reshuffling in Jammu and Kashmir Police Hierarchy

In a major administrative move, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced the transfer of 113 police officers, including high-ranking positions like an Inspector General of Police (IGP), four Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), and four Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) across the Union Territory.

The extensive reshuffle includes the transfer of 17 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers alongside 96 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Services. According to an official release from the home department, these changes reflect a strategic initiative to optimize police operations in the region.

On the list is Uttam Chand, an IPS officer from the 2002 batch, who has taken up the pivotal role of IGP of Police Operations and Services at Police Headquarters. Other notable appointments include Sarah Rizvi, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Umesh Kumar, and Rayees Mohammad Bhat to key DIG positions across various ranges and special units.

(With inputs from agencies.)