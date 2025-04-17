Supreme Court to Debate Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about Donald Trump's executive order limiting automatic birthright citizenship. The order, facing legal challenges from multiple states, was stopped by federal judges. The court's decision could reshape understanding of the 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause.
The U.S. Supreme Court will soon deliberate arguments concerning former President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at limiting automatic birthright citizenship. This controversial order has faced significant opposition from various states and immigrant rights advocates.
Federal judges in Washington state, Massachusetts, and Maryland had previously issued injunctions halting the enforcement of Trump's order, which contends that the 14th Amendment does not guarantee citizenship to children of non-citizen parents. The matter is scheduled for a Supreme Court hearing on May 15.
The administration argues the birthright citizenship order aligns with historical interpretations of the Citizenship Clause, while critics see it as unconstitutional. The case may also impact the practice of nationwide injunctions used to block governmental policy changes.
