Left Menu

Supreme Court to Debate Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about Donald Trump's executive order limiting automatic birthright citizenship. The order, facing legal challenges from multiple states, was stopped by federal judges. The court's decision could reshape understanding of the 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:42 IST
Supreme Court to Debate Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon deliberate arguments concerning former President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at limiting automatic birthright citizenship. This controversial order has faced significant opposition from various states and immigrant rights advocates.

Federal judges in Washington state, Massachusetts, and Maryland had previously issued injunctions halting the enforcement of Trump's order, which contends that the 14th Amendment does not guarantee citizenship to children of non-citizen parents. The matter is scheduled for a Supreme Court hearing on May 15.

The administration argues the birthright citizenship order aligns with historical interpretations of the Citizenship Clause, while critics see it as unconstitutional. The case may also impact the practice of nationwide injunctions used to block governmental policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025