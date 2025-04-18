Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Birthright Citizenship Battle
The Supreme Court will review Trump's executive order challenging birthright citizenship. Three district courts have halted the order, arguing that it disrupts longstanding legal precedent. The administration seeks to enforce the policy in some states, while rights groups oppose it. Oral arguments are set for May.
The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it would hear arguments on President Donald Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship in May.
The executive order aimed to end automatic citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, but has been halted by three district courts. Trump's administration seeks to implement the policy in select areas during ongoing legal challenges.
Birthright citizenship, enshrined in the 14th Amendment, has been a longstanding right since the Civil War era. Critics argue the order undermines this constitutional provision. The Supreme Court's decision may impact national immigration and citizenship policies.
