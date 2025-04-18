Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Birthright Citizenship Battle

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it would hear arguments on President Donald Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship in May.

The executive order aimed to end automatic citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, but has been halted by three district courts. Trump's administration seeks to implement the policy in select areas during ongoing legal challenges.

Birthright citizenship, enshrined in the 14th Amendment, has been a longstanding right since the Civil War era. Critics argue the order undermines this constitutional provision. The Supreme Court's decision may impact national immigration and citizenship policies.

