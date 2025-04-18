Russia and US Discuss Solutions to Ukraine Conflict Issues

In a significant diplomatic conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed Moscow's willingness to collaborate with Washington to resolve the underlying issues of the Ukraine conflict.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov relayed this position to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a telephone discussion. This exchange followed talks in Paris involving U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials.

Russia maintains that a resolution requires Ukraine's recognition of Russia's annexation of four regions and a formal renunciation of any intentions to join NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)