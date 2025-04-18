Left Menu

Russia and US Discuss Solutions to Ukraine Conflict Issues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conveyed Moscow's readiness to work with the U.S. to address the Ukraine conflict. During a call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lavrov emphasized the need for Ukraine to acknowledge Russia's annexation of four regions and renounce NATO aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:08 IST
Russia and US Discuss Solutions to Ukraine Conflict Issues
Russian Foreign Minister

In a significant diplomatic conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed Moscow's willingness to collaborate with Washington to resolve the underlying issues of the Ukraine conflict.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov relayed this position to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a telephone discussion. This exchange followed talks in Paris involving U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials.

Russia maintains that a resolution requires Ukraine's recognition of Russia's annexation of four regions and a formal renunciation of any intentions to join NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025