Trump Plans Official Rome Visit Amid EU Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation for an official visit to Rome, as announced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during her visit to the Oval Office. The trip is seen as an opportunity to foster dialogue, particularly in light of recent tariff disputes between the U.S. and the EU.

Prime Minister Meloni, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump, emphasized the mutual understanding she shares with the U.S. leader, particularly in their opposition to 'woke' ideology. Their meeting comes after the U.S. decided to pause most duties for 90 days, signaling a potential thaw in trade tensions.

Despite concerns that Meloni might act solely in Italy's national interest, she clarified that any trade agreements must be handled by the EU. She also highlighted Italy's plans to boost LNG imports and invest billions in the U.S., while denying any talks over a Starlink collaboration but confirmed joint Mars mission endeavors.

