Left Menu

South Korea Proposes Major Supplementary Budget

South Korea's government, under acting President Han Duck-soo, has proposed a 12.2 trillion won supplementary budget. The additional funds aim to support businesses against tariff risks and aid recovery from major disasters like recent wildfires. The announcement was made during a cabinet meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-04-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 07:21 IST
South Korea Proposes Major Supplementary Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo announced a proposed 12.2 trillion won supplementary budget on Friday. The proposal was made during a cabinet meeting and broadcasted live by local television network YTN.

The budget is aimed at aiding businesses facing tariff risks and offering recovery support to those affected by recent catastrophic events, such as devastating wildfires.

The initiative highlights the government's focus on economic stabilization amid ongoing challenges, with the current exchange rate being $1 to 1,422.00 won.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025