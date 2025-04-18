U.S. Strikes Hit Yemen's Ras Isa Fuel Port: A Deadly Day

At least 38 individuals were killed and 102 injured in U.S. military strikes on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel port, one of the most lethal attacks since American operations against the Iran-backed Houthis commenced.

According to Houthi-run media outlet Al Masirah TV, the objective of the strikes was to cut off a critical fuel source for the Houthi militant group, as confirmed by the U.S. Central Command. The Pentagon has not commented on the reported casualty figures.

This escalation follows a series of drone and missile attacks by Houthis on Red Sea shipping—a protest linked to the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Gaza. Despite a recent ceasefire, tensions have resumed with the U.S. ramping up military actions in the region.

