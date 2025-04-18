Left Menu

Senator Van Hollen Advocates for Wrongly Deported Man

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador after being wrongly deported due to an administrative error that has caused tension between the Trump administration and the U.S. Supreme Court. The case highlights potential constitutional conflicts and ongoing political debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:05 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, a man wrongly deported in a case that fuels tensions between the Trump administration and the U.S. Supreme Court. The senator was previously denied access to the prison where Abrego Garcia, wearing casual attire, has been held.

Senator Van Hollen shared his primary objective for visiting El Salvador was to meet with Abrego Garcia and communicate his message to his family. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court's direction to return Abrego Garcia, citing an administrative error, the Trump administration maintains accusations linking him to the MS-13 gang.

The situation underscores potential constitutional conflicts, with officials like Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai restating unconfirmed ties to MS-13. While the district judge threatened contempt charges over such deportations, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele reaffirmed Abrego Garcia's continued custody in El Salvador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

