India's Bid for UN Security Council Expansion Gains Momentum

India is poised as a strong contender for an expanded UN Security Council, according to Ambassador Tareq AlBanai. AlBanai highlighted the need for a reform that embodies inclusivity, democracy, and effectiveness, with discussions ongoing about increasing Council membership from 21 to 27. The process remains complex, with consensus required on several points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the persistent debate over UN Security Council reform, India emerges as a prominent contender for a potential expansion, Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on UNSC reforms, Ambassador Tareq AlBanai, suggested on Thursday.

Highlighting the need for a more representative and inclusive Council, AlBanai acknowledged India's global stature but emphasized the representation of all 193 UN member states. The potential expansion discussions range from 21 to 27 member states.

The path to reform is fraught with challenges. AlBanai noted the ongoing efforts to build consensus on critical issues such as veto power and regional representation. Current discussions aim to evolve an outdated UN architecture to reflect present-day geopolitical realities, with momentum among member states fostering hope for substantial reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

