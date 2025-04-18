India's Bid for UN Security Council Expansion Gains Momentum

In the persistent debate over UN Security Council reform, India emerges as a prominent contender for a potential expansion, Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on UNSC reforms, Ambassador Tareq AlBanai, suggested on Thursday.

Highlighting the need for a more representative and inclusive Council, AlBanai acknowledged India's global stature but emphasized the representation of all 193 UN member states. The potential expansion discussions range from 21 to 27 member states.

The path to reform is fraught with challenges. AlBanai noted the ongoing efforts to build consensus on critical issues such as veto power and regional representation. Current discussions aim to evolve an outdated UN architecture to reflect present-day geopolitical realities, with momentum among member states fostering hope for substantial reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)