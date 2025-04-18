Left Menu

Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal Dhabas and Pollution

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has ordered the demolition of illegal dhabas in the city. Additionally, measures to combat pollution include deploying GPS-enabled water tankers and preventing old vehicles from entering Delhi. These actions aim to enhance urban governance and environmental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is taking firm action against illegal dhabas as the Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced on Friday the demolition of unlicensed food outlets and the disconnection of their water and power supplies.

During a visit to West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Sirsa observed over 40-50 illegal dhabas and meat shops and declared that none would be spared. He instructed local authorities to seal these establishments immediately with an order for disconnection of essential services.

On addressing pollution, Sirsa revealed a plan to deploy GPS-enabled water tankers to control dust in pollution-prone areas. Additionally, steps are underway to restrict access to outdated, polluting vehicles, reflecting a concerted government effort for environmental improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

