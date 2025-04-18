Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal Dhabas and Pollution

Delhi is taking firm action against illegal dhabas as the Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced on Friday the demolition of unlicensed food outlets and the disconnection of their water and power supplies.

During a visit to West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Sirsa observed over 40-50 illegal dhabas and meat shops and declared that none would be spared. He instructed local authorities to seal these establishments immediately with an order for disconnection of essential services.

On addressing pollution, Sirsa revealed a plan to deploy GPS-enabled water tankers to control dust in pollution-prone areas. Additionally, steps are underway to restrict access to outdated, polluting vehicles, reflecting a concerted government effort for environmental improvement.

