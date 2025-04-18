Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on 'Dunki Route' Illegal Entry Racket

Delhi Police arrested Naresh Kumar, an agent from Punjab, for forging travel documents to facilitate illegal entry into the US through the Dunki route. This arrest follows the deportation of Gursahib Singh from the US, which revealed a network involving fake visas and international travel manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:14 IST
Naresh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested Naresh Kumar, a 36-year-old agent from Punjab, for his alleged involvement in forging travel documents to facilitate illegal immigration into the United States via the notorious Dunki route.

The investigation began when Gursahib Singh, an Indian deportee, arrived back in Delhi from the US under suspicious circumstances. Authorities scrutinized his travel documents and discovered forgery marks, leading to the unearthing of a network involved in creating fake Schengen visas and tampering with passports.

Naresh Kumar, operating alongside other agents, allegedly received a significant sum from Singh, who was promised an illicit passage to the US. While Kumar confessed to his role during interrogation, efforts are ongoing to nab his accomplice Gurdev Singh, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

