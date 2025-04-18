Left Menu

Struggle for Survival: West Bank's Bedouin Communities Under Siege

Fatima Abu Naim and her family live in a West Bank cave amid escalating tensions with settlers who seek to expel Bedouin communities. As Israeli settlements expand, Bedouins face harassment and loss of livelihood. The situation worsens with the support settlers receive, leaving many struggling to sustain themselves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:24 IST
Struggle for Survival: West Bank's Bedouin Communities Under Siege

In the occupied West Bank, Fatima Abu Naim, a mother of five, navigates daily challenges in her hillside cave home, facing mounting pressure from Jewish settlers intent on driving her family away. Incidents of harassment, including theft of livestock, have intensified since the Gaza conflict erupted 18 months ago.

The plight of Bedouin and herding communities has drawn international attention, with a United Nations report documenting numerous settler attacks. These assaults, characterized by arson and vandalism, have devastated essential livelihood sources. Despite the gravity of the situation, the Israeli police have not provided responses to address these incidents.

Decades of conflict over the West Bank continue as Israeli settlements, deemed illegal by much of the international community, proliferate across the region. With ongoing government support, settlers have claimed substantial land for grazing, pushing indigenous communities to the brink of displacement. The Bedouins, significantly affected, find themselves struggling to sustain their pastoral way of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025