Indian Nationals Rescued from Myanmar Job Scam

Four Indian nationals have been repatriated from Myanmar after being trapped in a job scam. The Indian embassy in Myanmar facilitated their safe return and warned others to avoid unverified job offers and illegal border crossings. There is a rise in scams targeting Indian nationals in Myawaddy.

Updated: 18-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:30 IST
Indian Nationals Rescued from Myanmar Job Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four Indian nationals caught in a fraudulent job scam in Myanmar have been successfully repatriated to India, an official statement confirmed on Friday.

The Indian embassy in Myanmar announced that it obtained the necessary exit permits from local authorities, advising citizens against falling prey to such fraudulent job offers.

Rescued from the Myawaddy region's cyber-scam networks, these nationals were transported to Yangon before being handed over to Indian officials, amid an uptick in scams against Indians in the Myanmar-Thailand border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

