Indian Nationals Rescued from Myanmar Job Scam

Four Indian nationals caught in a fraudulent job scam in Myanmar have been successfully repatriated to India, an official statement confirmed on Friday.

The Indian embassy in Myanmar announced that it obtained the necessary exit permits from local authorities, advising citizens against falling prey to such fraudulent job offers.

Rescued from the Myawaddy region's cyber-scam networks, these nationals were transported to Yangon before being handed over to Indian officials, amid an uptick in scams against Indians in the Myanmar-Thailand border region.

