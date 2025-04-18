Delhi's Crime Thriller: The Rise of the 'Lady Don'

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into Zikra, referred to locally as the 'Lady Don,' following the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Kunal in Seelampur, north-east Delhi. Zikra, who served as a bouncer for the wife of imprisoned gangster Hashim Baba, is a key figure in the unfolding drama.

Authorities identified suspects Sahil and Rehan via CCTV footage, while Zikra, yet to be formally arrested, has been detained for questioning. The murder is believed to be a revenge act linked to prior gang conflicts. Kunal's family claims his death was unwarranted as local fears and anger escalate.

Heightened tensions prompted increased police presence and involvement of the Rapid Action Force amid protests with political parties trading jabs, accusing each other of the city's declining safety. The situation underscores a broader law and order debate, intensified by the VHP's and other local groups' involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)