Firestorm in Yemen: US Strikes Ignite Major Conflict Escalation

In a dramatic escalation, US airstrikes have targeted Yemen's Ras Isa port, resulting in 74 deaths, with 171 more wounded, marking the deadliest attack under President Donald Trump's campaign against the Houthi rebels. This marks a significant shift in strategy, as oil facilities have been targeted for the first time.

The US Central Command stated that the strikes aimed to cut off fuel supplies for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists, disrupting their revenue stream. Despite significant casualties, the US military has not acknowledged any fatalities, while the Houthi rebels continue to control narrative flow by limiting information disclosure.

The international tension rises as the US accuses a Chinese satellite firm of aiding Houthi attacks, and a new round of US-Iran negotiations over Iran's nuclear program looms. This multifaceted conflict poses significant challenges for global security and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)