Left Menu

Italy Pioneers Prisoner Conjugal Visits

Italy's first sex room for prisoners debuted in Umbria, allowing inmates private visits with partners, following a Constitutional Court ruling. This move aligns with European practices. Guidelines ensure privacy with safety precautions. Italy's prisons face overcrowding issues, which may contribute to recent suicide spikes among inmates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:43 IST
Italy Pioneers Prisoner Conjugal Visits
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a groundbreaking move, Italy has inaugurated its first sex room for prisoners, marking a significant shift in the country's penal system. The facility in Umbria enabled an inmate to receive a private visit from a partner, following a ruling by the Constitutional Court affirming inmates' rights to intimate meetings.

Giuseppe Caforio, the ombudsman for prisoners' rights in Umbria, lauded the initiative's initial success while emphasizing the need to maintain strict privacy to protect those involved. Caforio remarked that this experiment might pave the way for further meetings in the near future.

The court's January 2024 ruling draws Italy in line with several European nations, including France and Germany, which already permit such visits. New guidelines specify that inmates may meet their partners in rooms equipped with essential amenities, reflecting broad efforts to address the challenges posed by overcrowded prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025