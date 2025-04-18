Italy Pioneers Prisoner Conjugal Visits

In a groundbreaking move, Italy has inaugurated its first sex room for prisoners, marking a significant shift in the country's penal system. The facility in Umbria enabled an inmate to receive a private visit from a partner, following a ruling by the Constitutional Court affirming inmates' rights to intimate meetings.

Giuseppe Caforio, the ombudsman for prisoners' rights in Umbria, lauded the initiative's initial success while emphasizing the need to maintain strict privacy to protect those involved. Caforio remarked that this experiment might pave the way for further meetings in the near future.

The court's January 2024 ruling draws Italy in line with several European nations, including France and Germany, which already permit such visits. New guidelines specify that inmates may meet their partners in rooms equipped with essential amenities, reflecting broad efforts to address the challenges posed by overcrowded prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)