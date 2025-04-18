Left Menu

High Court Commutes Death Sentence Due to Mitigating Circumstances

The Madhya Pradesh High Court reduced Jitendra Purviya's death sentence to life imprisonment after considering his intoxicated state at the time of the crime and the responsibility to care for his surviving minor son. The initial ruling sentenced Purviya to death for murdering four family members.

Updated: 18-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:06 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a significant decision by commuting the death penalty of Jitendra Purviya, convicted for murdering four members of his family, citing mitigating circumstances. The ruling came on Thursday as the court considered his intoxicated condition and the presence of a surviving minor son.

Originally sentenced to death by a trial court in Raisen district for the brutal act committed on May 16, 2019, Purviya's penalties were under review. The division bench of Justices Vivek Agrawal and Devnarayan Mishra emphasized the need to weigh his state during the incident against the gravity of his crimes.

Despite acknowledging his guilt under Indian Penal Code Section 302 and the Arms Act, the High Court modified his sentence from capital punishment to life imprisonment. The decision reflects the court's recognition of sufficient mitigating circumstances, highlighting the judicial balance between justice and rehabilitation.

