Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Passport Gender Policy

A federal judge has blocked a Trump-era policy prohibiting the use of 'X' gender markers on passports, supporting a broader interpretation of gender identity. This ruling aligns with ACLU's stance against the restriction, which could prevent nonbinary and transgender individuals from having accurate identity documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 19-04-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 03:53 IST
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Passport Gender Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has intervened to halt the Trump administration's policy that banned the use of the 'X' gender marker often utilized by nonbinary individuals on passports.

The policy, enacted through an executive order signed in January, adhered to a narrow definition of gender, recognizing only male or female roles. This contrasts with the broader interpretations supported by major medical organizations and policies from Joe Biden's presidency.

Judge Julia Kobick, appointed by President Biden, ruled in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union. The ruling highlighted that sex-based classifications under the policy must pass intermediate scrutiny, a judicial standard the government could not meet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025