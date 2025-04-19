Federal Judge Halts Trump's Passport Gender Policy

A federal judge has intervened to halt the Trump administration's policy that banned the use of the 'X' gender marker often utilized by nonbinary individuals on passports.

The policy, enacted through an executive order signed in January, adhered to a narrow definition of gender, recognizing only male or female roles. This contrasts with the broader interpretations supported by major medical organizations and policies from Joe Biden's presidency.

Judge Julia Kobick, appointed by President Biden, ruled in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union. The ruling highlighted that sex-based classifications under the policy must pass intermediate scrutiny, a judicial standard the government could not meet.

