Cow Smuggling Ring Busted in Khatauli

In a dramatic turn of events, a suspected cow smuggler was apprehended by police after a gunfire exchange in Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh, according to officials on Saturday.

Authorities seized a container truck transporting two live cows and nine deceased cattle from the site. Circle Officer (Jansath) Yatendra Singh Nagar stated that the police acted in self-defense after being fired upon by co-driver Imran, who sustained bullet injuries during the exchange.

A case has been registered against Imran and his accomplices under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, as law enforcement pursues further legal action.

