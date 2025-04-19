Cow Smuggling Ring Busted in Khatauli
A suspected cow smuggler was arrested following a gunfire exchange with police in Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh. A container truck carrying live and dead cattle was seized. Co-driver Imran, who opened fire on police, was injured and arrested. Legal action is underway under animal cruelty laws.
In a dramatic turn of events, a suspected cow smuggler was apprehended by police after a gunfire exchange in Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh, according to officials on Saturday.
Authorities seized a container truck transporting two live cows and nine deceased cattle from the site. Circle Officer (Jansath) Yatendra Singh Nagar stated that the police acted in self-defense after being fired upon by co-driver Imran, who sustained bullet injuries during the exchange.
A case has been registered against Imran and his accomplices under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, as law enforcement pursues further legal action.
