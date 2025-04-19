Teenage Horror: Class 10 Student Accused of Heinous Crime
A Class 10 student was arrested for allegedly raping his eight-year-old neighbor in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. After being caught by locals, he was taken into custody and is now facing charges under the POCSO Act while police continue their investigation.
In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a Class 10 student has been accused of raping his eight-year-old neighbor. Police detained the 17-year-old suspect shortly after the alleged assault occurred on Thursday evening.
According to Mukesh Kumar Shakya, the area police officer, the accused entered the minor's home while she was alone and allegedly committed the crime. Neighbors rushed to the spot after hearing her screams and detained the young suspect until police arrived.
The girl is reportedly in stable health and staying with her parents. The boy now faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
