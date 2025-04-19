Marathwada's Drought-Free Future: Fadnavis' Pledge & Plans

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has vowed to make the Marathwada region drought-free, detailing plans to divert water resources to help achieve this goal.

Speaking at an event in Beed district, Fadnavis mentioned that 53 TMC of water, currently wasted as it flows into the sea, will be redirected to the Godavari River Basin. Additionally, excess water from the Krishna and Koyna rivers will supplement this initiative, with government tenders soon to be issued for these projects.

The Chief Minister emphasized Marathwada's importance, comprising key districts, and addressed local issues, including the recent murder of a community leader, urging resilience and focus on progress.

