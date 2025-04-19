Badesatti: From Naxal Heartland to Peaceful Village – A New Dawn

Badesatti, a village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, has achieved the distinction of becoming the first Naxal-free gram panchayat in the state. This milestone is part of the Elvid Panchayat Yojana, which was recently introduced to encourage development in areas affected by Naxalism.

The village was able to shed its Naxal ties following the surrender of 11 militants, which was encouraged by the local panchayat and police authorities. The surrender paves the way for Badesatti to access Rs 1 crore under the Elvid Panchayat Yojana for various development projects.

"The funds will be directed towards improving infrastructure such as roads and water supplies," village sarpanch Kalmu Joga explained. Meanwhile, ongoing efforts are focused on electrifying all households and enhancing educational facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)