Nishikant Dubey Criticizes Supreme Court Over Law-Making Role

Nishikant Dubey, a seasoned BJP parliamentarian known for his outspoken nature, has openly criticized the Supreme Court's role in the legislative process. He suggested that if the court assumes law-making capacity, Parliament might as well shut down.

The remarks were made in a cryptic post on the social media platform X, reflecting ongoing tensions as the apex court hears pleas against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The central government has temporarily agreed not to implement certain controversial provisions following the court's concerns.

Moreover, the court's directive for the President to act on pending bills has sparked debate, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressing disapproval, while opposition parties praised the judiciary's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)