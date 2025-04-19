Left Menu

Tragic Morning: Two Separate Accidents Claim Lives in Bihar

Five individuals lost their lives and one was injured in separate accidents in Bihar's Jamui and Nawada districts. The first incident involved a vehicle hitting a tree, killing three. The second involved two brothers on a motorcycle who were fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle.

In a tragic morning in Bihar's Jamui and Nawada districts, five people were killed and one sustained injuries in two separate accidents.

The first accident occurred when a vehicle collided with a tree in Mahana locality of Jamui, taking the lives of three men and injuring another. The victims were returning from a marriage party.

Elsewhere in Nawada, two brothers traveling on a motorcycle were killed in a hit-and-run incident involving an unknown vehicle in Lal Bigha area. Authorities are investigating both accidents.

