Embankment Controversy: Tripura Faces Flooding Concerns

Tripura PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte is set to visit the villages of Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar this Sunday. This visit comes after villagers voiced apprehensions about a Bangladeshi embankment renovation at Kalikapur, which they fear might cause flooding on the Indian side.

The embankment, nearly completed in Bangladesh's Feni district, stands at 8 to 9 feet tall. Its purpose is to prevent floodwaters from India. However, this initiative has alarmed the local Indian populace, particularly in the villages of Uttar Belonia, Ballamukh, and Ishan Chandranagar, MLA Dipankar Sen confirmed to PTI.

According to Sen, villagers have proposed creating a canal running from Ballamukh to Kalikapur through Ishan Chandranagar, anticipating that such infrastructure could help manage monsoon floodwaters effectively. The international nature of the issue has led officials to refrain from making formal comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)