Embankment Controversy: Tripura Faces Flooding Concerns
Tripura PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte will visit Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar to address villagers' concerns over a Bangladeshi embankment in Kalikapur that may cause flooding in Indian villages. Villagers have proposed canal construction as a solution. The issue is seen as an ongoing international matter.
Tripura PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte is set to visit the villages of Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar this Sunday. This visit comes after villagers voiced apprehensions about a Bangladeshi embankment renovation at Kalikapur, which they fear might cause flooding on the Indian side.
The embankment, nearly completed in Bangladesh's Feni district, stands at 8 to 9 feet tall. Its purpose is to prevent floodwaters from India. However, this initiative has alarmed the local Indian populace, particularly in the villages of Uttar Belonia, Ballamukh, and Ishan Chandranagar, MLA Dipankar Sen confirmed to PTI.
According to Sen, villagers have proposed creating a canal running from Ballamukh to Kalikapur through Ishan Chandranagar, anticipating that such infrastructure could help manage monsoon floodwaters effectively. The international nature of the issue has led officials to refrain from making formal comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
