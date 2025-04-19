Left Menu

Embankment Controversy: Tripura Faces Flooding Concerns

Tripura PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte will visit Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar to address villagers' concerns over a Bangladeshi embankment in Kalikapur that may cause flooding in Indian villages. Villagers have proposed canal construction as a solution. The issue is seen as an ongoing international matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:38 IST
Embankment Controversy: Tripura Faces Flooding Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte is set to visit the villages of Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar this Sunday. This visit comes after villagers voiced apprehensions about a Bangladeshi embankment renovation at Kalikapur, which they fear might cause flooding on the Indian side.

The embankment, nearly completed in Bangladesh's Feni district, stands at 8 to 9 feet tall. Its purpose is to prevent floodwaters from India. However, this initiative has alarmed the local Indian populace, particularly in the villages of Uttar Belonia, Ballamukh, and Ishan Chandranagar, MLA Dipankar Sen confirmed to PTI.

According to Sen, villagers have proposed creating a canal running from Ballamukh to Kalikapur through Ishan Chandranagar, anticipating that such infrastructure could help manage monsoon floodwaters effectively. The international nature of the issue has led officials to refrain from making formal comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025