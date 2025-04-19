Groom Deceived: Wedding Shock Unveiled

A surprising case has emerged from Meerut, where a groom, Mohammad Azeem, was allegedly tricked into marrying his bride's mother in place of his intended 21-year-old bride. This peculiar deception was facilitated by the groom's own brother and sister-in-law.

The wedding took place on March 31, and Azeem discovered the swap when the 'bride' was addressed as Tahira by the Maulvi during the ceremony. It was only upon lifting her veil that he realized his bride was actually Mantasha's 45-year-old widowed mother. Azeem claims that a sum of Rs 5 lakh was involved in the fraudulent marriage.

Facing threats from his relatives to implicate him in a false rape case, Azeem took the matter to the police. Brahmapuri's CO Saumya Asthana later revealed that a settlement had been reached among the parties, leading Azeem to withdraw his complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)