Thousands Rally in London Against Trans Rights Ruling

Thousands gathered in London to protest after the UK's Supreme Court ruled that only those born biologically female are legally considered women, excluding transgender women. Activists fear the ruling undermines transgender rights, though protections against discrimination remain. Concerns grow over possible future restrictions on transgender rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thousands of trans rights protesters assembled in central London on Saturday, reacting to the UK's Supreme Court ruling that defines women solely as those born biologically female, excluding transgender women from that category.

The demonstration in Parliament Square highlighted activists' concerns over what they view as a threat to transgender rights, although the court insisted protections against discrimination remain. The ruling implies restrictions for transgender women, potentially excluding them from spaces designated for biological women.

Protesters such as 19-year-old Sophie Gibbs expressed fears of losing rights in what she perceives should be a more progressive society. Despite government claims of increased clarity for women and service providers, the ruling raises alarms about future legal challenges to transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

